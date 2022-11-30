Listen to the audio version of the article

«Juventus Fc does not need new capital». The managing director of the shareholder Exor, John Elkann, answering the questions of the financial analysts on the plan of the holding could not refrain from a passage on the club in the crosshairs of the rumors: «The situation is very clear – he added – as well as the management towards which to continue: Juventus will have a new board of directors chaired by a quality professional like Gianluca Ferrero, a valid general manager and a very strong coach». “Football – he underlined again – is a valuable sector and we think that with the ingredients that Juventus has the ability to become a company of even greater value than what it has today”.

Statements, it was said, made during Exor’s investor day in which – in theory – the script envisaged much more. The holding “is proceeding in accordance with the objectives it has set itself in the short and long term”, Elkann said, citing a decrease in debt of “about 600 million to 3.7 billion euros”. “We took advantage of the deeply discounted value of our equity (NAV) to accelerate the buyback of shares for approximately 200 million euros”, he continued, recalling the completion of the transfer of the listing from Piazza Affari to Amsterdam, which ended last September 27, with the farewell to the Milanese price list. “We are interested in the non-cyclical health sector – added Elkann – in which we have invested 1 billion euros and we want to continue”. Finally, the CEO of Exor recalled the “progress in ESG objectives”.

Among the priorities obviously remains external growth: here Exor “has at its disposal a firepower of around 6.5 billion euros for acquisitions and investments”, recalled Elkann.