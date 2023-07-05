K1 Mini Bitcoin ATM Goes Global: Now Available in Multiple Countries

Title: K1 Mini Bitcoin ATM Goes Global, Expanding Beyond El Salvador

Subtitle: The ATM Designed for Small Economies Makes Its Mark in Multiple Countries

El Salvador’s K1 Mini, an innovative bitcoin ATM that allows users to purchase bitcoins from as little as 5 cents, is now operating in several countries around the world. CEO Edgar Borja of K1 Technology, the Salvadoran company behind the device, revealed this development during a podcast interview on July 2. The K1 Mini has successfully made its way to the United States, Canada, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Germany.

According to Borja, the rollout of the K1 Mini aligns with the company’s plans to expand globally. K1 Technology had announced in November 2022 that its devices would be available worldwide starting this year.

Notably, the layout of the K1 Mini Bitcoin ATM has been carefully designed to cater to the needs of retail customers in the Latin American region. The device exclusively facilitates the purchase of bitcoins and utilizes the Bitcoin Lightning network for payment and deposits into the customer’s wallet. With its low starting point of USD 0.05 per coin, Borja emphasized that the machine aims to address the financial challenges faced by Latin Americans due to high inflation and economic crises. He stressed that the K1 Mini’s impact extends beyond El Salvador.

The K1 Mini Bitcoin ATM is specifically tailored for small economies, where daily transactions often do not exceed USD 10. Borja argued that this distinguishes Latin American countries from others in the world, where people routinely withdraw large sums from ATMs. These machines primarily serve small stores and shops and are built to accommodate small-scale transactions, including those made in cash.

It is worth noting that the K1 Mini Bitcoin ATMs are produced using Salvadoran materials and labor. According to Borja, the key components, software, and backend of the ATMs are all developed within El Salvador.

Borja also highlighted the three main categories of consumers that the K1 Mini ATM attracts and continues to attract in growing numbers. The first group consists of individuals, companies, and organizations involved in Bitcoin-related events and meetings, seeking to introduce and enable people to purchase their first bitcoins. The second group comprises Bitcoin-themed restaurants and venues aiming to attract customers and create spaces for discussions about the leading cryptocurrency. Lastly, Borja emphasized the importance of the education sector, where BTC ATMs play a pivotal role in facilitating theoretical and practical cryptocurrency knowledge during educational events.

The global expansion of the K1 Mini Bitcoin ATM provides both convenience and accessibility for users to enter the world of bitcoin, particularly within small economies. As K1 Technology‘s initiative gains traction worldwide, it is clear that the adoption of cryptocurrency continues to gain momentum beyond borders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

