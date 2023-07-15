Kia chooses the Goodwood 2023 stage for the debut of the EV9

The highly anticipated EV9 SUV, destined to write a new chapter in sustainable mobility, was presented at the historic and prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in Sussex, England.

After the May static presentation in Frankfurt, in Germany, the EV9, the first pioneering model to apply the principles of the brand’s Design Sustainability Strategy, faces its first dynamic catwalk in Europe, demonstrating Kia’s commitment to cutting-edge design and sustainable mobility. From 13 to 16 July, more than 200,000 visitors are expected at Title 2, the major summer motoring event, famous for the iconic hill climb, with millions of people following the broadcast worldwide.

EV9, the sophisticated SUV fully electric by Kia, at Goodwood, during the entire duration of the event, it will face the iconic time trial several times with professional driver Jade Paveley at the wheel. EV9 will be exhibited in the “First Glance Paddock”. In the “Electric Avenue” of the festival, visitors will be able to admire and learn about the futuristic SUV. A team of Kia engineers will be on hand to answer questions and provide insights.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the largest automotive event in the world held on a private estate and represents the celebration of car culture and all the innovations of the automotive world, including motorsport. Every summer exhibitors, producers, journalists, collectors and enthusiasts flock enthusiastically to what has become an unmissable appointment.

Fans can follow the Goodwood Festival events livestreamed this year.

