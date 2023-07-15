Home » Kia chooses the Goodwood 2023 stage for the debut of the EV9
Business

Kia chooses the Goodwood 2023 stage for the debut of the EV9

by admin
Kia chooses the Goodwood 2023 stage for the debut of the EV9

The highly anticipated EV9 SUV, destined to write a new chapter in sustainable mobility, was presented at the historic and prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in Sussex, England.

After the May static presentation in Frankfurt, in Germany, the EV9, the first pioneering model to apply the principles of the brand’s Design Sustainability Strategy, faces its first dynamic catwalk in Europe, demonstrating Kia’s commitment to cutting-edge design and sustainable mobility. From 13 to 16 July, more than 200,000 visitors are expected at Title 2, the major summer motoring event, famous for the iconic hill climb, with millions of people following the broadcast worldwide.

EV9, the sophisticated SUV fully electric by Kia, at Goodwood, during the entire duration of the event, it will face the iconic time trial several times with professional driver Jade Paveley at the wheel. EV9 will be exhibited in the “First Glance Paddock”. In the “Electric Avenue” of the festival, visitors will be able to admire and learn about the futuristic SUV. A team of Kia engineers will be on hand to answer questions and provide insights.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the largest automotive event in the world held on a private estate and represents the celebration of car culture and all the innovations of the automotive world, including motorsport. Every summer exhibitors, producers, journalists, collectors and enthusiasts flock enthusiastically to what has become an unmissable appointment.

Fans can follow the Goodwood Festival events livestreamed this year.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Palermo, the mayor Lagalla gives patronage to Pride. FdI: "Attack on Meloni"

You may also like

Pnrr, ten objectives modified out of 27 of...

EU statistics: more than one in five cannot...

Cdp Venture, Giorgetti blesses Resmini. And now Donnarumma...

The Mexican Peso Surges: A Decades-Long Achievement for...

Shopping: When abroad, Germans prefer to pay with...

Ukraine, Podolyak: “No compromises with Putin to join...

Elon Musk: Ad revenue on Twitter plummeted by...

Cutting the wedge and land registry reform: the...

MAXXI, but how much does it cost? Spending...

The U.S. Dollar Weakens as Inflation Subsides: Foreign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy