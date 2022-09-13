Lange futures afternoon report: futures fluctuated within a narrow range, spot rose slightly

On the 13th, thread futures 2301 opened at 3795 and closed at 3793, with the highest at 3807 and the lowest at 3769, up 37 or 0.99%;hot roll2301 opened, 3845 closed, 3873, the highest, 3876, the lowest, 3831, up 54, or 1.41%;iron oreShi 2301 opened at 725 and closed at 728.5 at noon, the highest at 729.5 and the lowest at 720, up 14 or 1.96%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2548.5 and closed at 2581, the highest was 2624.5 and the lowest was 2548.5, up 62 or 2.46%;

Spot: The domestic market price rose slightly today, specifically

Beijing Market:RebarThe price is 4020 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4020 yuan; up 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4030 yuan, up 20 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4020 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Chengdu market: the price of rebar is 4050 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the ten major cities in the country is 4,028 yuan, an increase of 12 yuan from the previous trading day.

