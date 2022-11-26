Home Business Lange futures report now: thread futures show shocks and rises, market demand is acceptable Thread_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Lange futures report now: thread futures show shocks and rises, market demand is acceptable Thread_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Lange futures report now: thread futures show shocks and rises, market demand is acceptable Thread_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Lange futures closed at present: Thread futures showed a volatile rise and the market demand was acceptable

Closing overview of black commodity futures:November25day, thread workhorse2301 received3736rise25point,risewidth0.67%, lighten up4.35ten thousand hands;Hot rollmain force2301 received3835rise31point,risewidth0.81%，reducewarehouse1.94ten thousand hands;iron oreStone main force2301 received758.0rise24.0point,increase3.27％，reducewarehouse0.15ten thousand hands;Cokemain force2301 received2806.0rise52.5point,risewidth1.91％，increasewarehouse0.14Ten thousand hands.

[Two departments: improve the Yangtze River container, iron ore, coal and other major passenger and cargo port transportation systems]The Ministry of Transport and the National Development and Reform Commission issued a notice on printing and distributing the “Yangtze River Main Line Port Layout and Port Coastline Protection and Utilization Plan”, of which It is mentioned that the improvement of the efficiency of the port transportation system along the river should be accelerated, the radiation and driving effect of the port hub should be strengthened, and the transportation system of major passenger and cargo ports such as the Yangtze River container, iron ore, coal, commercial vehicle ro-ro, and tourist passenger transportation should be improved. Vigorously develop river-sea combined transport and rail-water combined transport, promote reduction in distance and quality, cost reduction and efficiency, energy saving and carbon reduction, and create a new pattern of Yangtze River shipping that traverses east and west, vertically connects north and south, and reaches the world. Encourage old wharves to vacate and restore green shorelines, strictly review the use of port shorelines for new projects, and strictly prohibit construction without approval, occupying large buildings and small ones.

See also  Key coal companies actively stabilize prices with practical actions

According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network,November25ShanghaiTotal shipments of 11 building materials traders17416tons, compared with the previous trading dayIncrease7484tons, needAsk for it.hangzhouThe 12 building materials traders shipped 23,700 tons in total, an increase of 6,850 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand is acceptable.Guangzhou Market, ShaogangSteadythe current mainstream price of first-line resources: Shaoxiang, Guangdong3990-4010, Liugang Wangang 3940-3980, Hegang Xilin 3930-3940, the market is expected to continue in the next trading dayShock trend

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

You may also like

JP Morgan: global bonds ready for the big...

Tesla recalls more than 80,000 cars in China....

Thousands of protesters roared in Zhengzhou: Down with...

Mediolanum, anti-inflation contribution to employees of a total...

Eni and BF, agreement signed to develop an...

Wall Street opens the Black Friday mini-session. US...

Weekly inventory of Lange’s construction steel products: the...

Credit Suisse: after the shocking news, customers flee...

Bund rates between ECB and GDP Germany: 2-10...

Pop culture: Milan Games Week kicks off with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy