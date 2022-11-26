Lange futures closed at present: Thread futures showed a volatile rise and the market demand was acceptable

Closing overview of black commodity futures:November25day, thread workhorse2301 received3736，rise25point,risewidth0.67%, lighten up4.35ten thousand hands;Hot rollmain force2301 received3835，rise31point,risewidth0.81%，reducewarehouse1.94ten thousand hands;iron oreStone main force2301 received758.0，rise24.0point,increase3.27％，reducewarehouse0.15ten thousand hands;Cokemain force2301 received2806.0，rise52.5point,risewidth1.91％，increasewarehouse0.14Ten thousand hands.

[Two departments: improve the Yangtze River container, iron ore, coal and other major passenger and cargo port transportation systems]The Ministry of Transport and the National Development and Reform Commission issued a notice on printing and distributing the “Yangtze River Main Line Port Layout and Port Coastline Protection and Utilization Plan”, of which It is mentioned that the improvement of the efficiency of the port transportation system along the river should be accelerated, the radiation and driving effect of the port hub should be strengthened, and the transportation system of major passenger and cargo ports such as the Yangtze River container, iron ore, coal, commercial vehicle ro-ro, and tourist passenger transportation should be improved. Vigorously develop river-sea combined transport and rail-water combined transport, promote reduction in distance and quality, cost reduction and efficiency, energy saving and carbon reduction, and create a new pattern of Yangtze River shipping that traverses east and west, vertically connects north and south, and reaches the world. Encourage old wharves to vacate and restore green shorelines, strictly review the use of port shorelines for new projects, and strictly prohibit construction without approval, occupying large buildings and small ones.

According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network,November25ShanghaiTotal shipments of 11 building materials traders17416tons, compared with the previous trading dayIncrease7484tons, needAsk for it.hangzhouThe 12 building materials traders shipped 23,700 tons in total, an increase of 6,850 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand is acceptable.Guangzhou Market, ShaogangSteadythe current mainstream price of first-line resources: Shaoxiang, Guangdong3990-4010, Liugang Wangang 3940-3980, Hegang Xilin 3930-3940, the market is expected to continue in the next trading dayShock trend。

