Lange Futures Noon News: Futures fluctuate and fall, and the spot is mainly stable

On the 15th, thread futures opened at 4379 to 4359 at 2305, with a maximum of 4394 and a minimum of 4352, a drop of 13 or 0.30%;Hot roll2305 opening 4480 closing 4466 highest 4498 lowest 4457 up 3 or 0.07%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 926 and closed at 927.5 at noon, with a maximum of 935 and a minimum of 924.5, an increase of 1 or 0.11%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2853 and closed at 2814.5, the highest at 2876.5 and the lowest at 2810, down 77.5 or 2.68%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is mainly stable, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4270 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4400 yuan, stable;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4310 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4280 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4190 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,290 yuan, which is 2 yuan lower than the previous trading day.

