Latam and Delta Expand Route Offerings, Including New Direct Flights to Miami and Atlanta

Chilean Airline, Latam, Expands Routes to Miami and Atlanta in Partnership with American Delta

Miami and Atlanta are set to become new destinations offered by Latam, the Chilean airline in partnership with American Delta. Since joining forces with Delta in October 2022, Latam has already completed 15,000 flights, making it one of the most important airlines in the region.

This alliance between Latam, the second largest airline in Colombia, and Delta, who owns 10% of its shares, aims to expand route offerings between Latin America and the United States. Colombia has been particularly benefited from this partnership, with the recently inaugurated Bogotá – Orlando route becoming a huge success. Now, as part of the expansion plan, Latam will offer direct flights between Medellín and Miami, as well as Bogotá and Atlanta. These new routes will commence on October 29, opening up access to two of the most important cities in the United States. Each flight will accommodate close to 200 passengers.

Furthermore, it is confirmed that direct flights between Cartagena and Atlanta will resume in December, with a frequency of three flights per week. This is significant as Atlanta serves as Delta’s headquarters, making it a crucial destination for the alliance.

In a bid to stay competitive in the market, Latam also recently introduced onboard Wi-Fi on domestic flights, further enhancing the travel experience for its passengers.

With these new routes and expanded services, Latam continues to thrive and compete with its competitors, particularly Avianca.

