Latest Exchange Rates: US Dollar to Mexican Peso, Euro, and Bitcoin on August 6

Title: Sunday’s Average Exchange Rates: US Dollar, Euro, and Bitcoin in Mexico

Subtitle: PesoMXN.com Provides Detailed Insights on Currency Rates

Publication Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

The US dollar in Mexico is currently valued at an average of 17.1270 pesos, according to data from PesoMXN.com. The purchase average stands at 16.7020 pesos, while the selling average is at 17.5521 pesos (as of 7:00 a.m. – Update: August 6, 2023).

PesoMXN.com has also compiled the exchange rates from various banking institutions in Mexico. The average exchange rate today is 16.9609 pesos per dollar. The buying rate is listed at 16.454 pesos, and the selling rate is recorded at 17.468 pesos.

When it comes to credit cards, the average price of the dollar in Mexico is 17.070833 pesos. The purchase rate is at 16.660 pesos, and the selling rate is at 17.497 pesos.

PesoMXN.com, which gathers data from 33 sources including both institutions and banks, reports an average exchange rate of 17.1270 pesos per dollar today. The average buying rate is 16.7020 pesos, and the average selling rate is 17.5521 pesos (as of 7:00 a.m. – Update: Sunday, August 6, 2023).

Looking at the sources reviewed by PesoMXN.com, some notable exchange rates are observed. Inbursa offers the highest purchase rate at 16.8000 MXN, while Banorte provides the lowest purchase rate at 15.8500 MXN. Inbursa also holds the highest selling rate at 18.8000 MXN, while HSBC offers the lowest selling rate at 17.0600 MXN.

In terms of the euro, the average exchange rate in Mexico is reported at 18.8755 pesos. The average buying rate is 18.2593 pesos, and the average selling rate is 19.4916 pesos.

Shifting the focus to Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency’s value has slightly decreased. As of Sunday morning, Bitcoin is quoted at 29,013 dollars (USD) per BTC, with a small difference from yesterday’s rate of $29,286 (USD), as reported by Binance on its website. The USD to BTC price is continuously updated in real-time. Bitcoin has experienced a decline of -0.7% in the last 24 hours, -0.97% in the last week, and -3.74% in the last month.

To stay updated on the daily fluctuations of the dollar, euro, and Bitcoin prices, readers can visit our dedicated “Price of the Dollar” section.

Stay informed, share knowledge, and delve into the world of science with PesoMXN.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

