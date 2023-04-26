Lower Saxony – Consumer advocates advise against renting heat pumps

.

Hanover (German news agency) – consumer advocates advise against renting heat pumps and solar systems. “I am skeptical that rented equipment and systems will lead to cost savings,” said Andreas Holtgrave, energy expert at the Lower Saxony consumer center, of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Thursday edition).

“The providers want to earn money from the business model.” In the case of a purchase, on the other hand, the financial savings potential is “significantly greater,” says Holtgrave. The energy expert advised anyone who has the money to make a decision to buy. In addition, consumers with a rented heat pump would currently not save any heating costs compared to oil and gas heating systems. “Oil and gas are still too cheap for that,” Holtgrave explained.

