Home » Lower Saxony – Consumer advocates advise against renting heat pumps
Business

Lower Saxony – Consumer advocates advise against renting heat pumps

by admin
Lower Saxony – Consumer advocates advise against renting heat pumps

.

Hanover (German news agency) – consumer advocates advise against renting heat pumps and solar systems. “I am skeptical that rented equipment and systems will lead to cost savings,” said Andreas Holtgrave, energy expert at the Lower Saxony consumer center, of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Thursday edition).

“The providers want to earn money from the business model.” In the case of a purchase, on the other hand, the financial savings potential is “significantly greater,” says Holtgrave. The energy expert advised anyone who has the money to make a decision to buy. In addition, consumers with a rented heat pump would currently not save any heating costs compared to oil and gas heating systems. “Oil and gas are still too cheap for that,” Holtgrave explained.

HOME PAGE

See also  Politics - Lindner satisfied with "coalition climate".

You may also like

“total loss”? BASF’s China bet is becoming increasingly...

Too much wine is produced, de-alcoholic products are...

Make greater efforts to promote foreign trade to...

Energy – Monopolies Commission expects the go-ahead for...

Banco BPM, Castagna confirmed Ad. Appointed committees

More strikes? The absurd tariff theater at Deutsche...

Meloni: “Kiev’s future is in the EU”. And...

Phone Connect for iOS is now rolling out...

Banco Bpm, the board of directors confirms Castagna...

Viessmann: Biden attracts German manufacturers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy