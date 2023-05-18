Macron: “Italy cannot be left alone on migrants”. Dialogue tests

France, Macron extends his hand to Meloni: “Let’s work together”

Macron reach out to Melons after the controversy. It does so on the occasion of European Council Of Reykjavik in Iceland, with a sentence that the government expected: “Italy cannot be left alone on the issue of migrants“. Evidence of thaw then between Roma e Paris, in a climate which Palazzo Chigi sources now describe as “friendly”. The Prime Minister tries to dismiss the controversy like this: “I’m alone internal political issues that do not interest me”. Macron, arriving at the summit – reads the Corriere della Sera – also declared: “We will work together“. At the summit, largely dedicated to the Ukrainian cause, Meloni intervened after President Volodymyr’s video link speech Zelensky is that of Macron.

“The Ukrainian people are not defending only his homeland but the founding values ​​of European identity: freedom, democracy, justice, equality among men”, he said. The summit was an opportunity for Meloni to round of contacts with various leaders: “He wished a happy birthday to the president of Poland, Andrzej Duda“, always refer to Italian sources, and “before the opening of the meeting, she spoke with the British Prime Minister Rishi AltarChancellor Olaf Scholz and other heads of state and government, also conversing with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal, who attended the Rome Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine”.

