March pensions: increases are expected for some categories that have not received the amount due in the last five years

The cost of living affects everyone, including pensioners. Obviously, therefore, this category also needs aid and concessions to counter the effects of inflation. For this reason theInps has envisaged a revaluation of allowances with increases envisaged for all income brackets. The first increased checks will arrive as early as March but only for some specific cases. In particular, these are 5-year arrears which will be disbursed starting next month.

March pensions: who is entitled to arrears for 5 years

It is possible that some retirees may be owed money that has not been received in the previous five years due to theInps or for private reasons. In March, it is possible to request the remuneration of these arrears. It is not said that they are actually disbursed, so it is necessary to check the slip and possibly fill in the appropriate application at INPS, which will then proceed to checks. If successful, the arrears will be paid starting from March 1st.

We must not forget that the renewal of civil servant contracts has foreseen an increase in wages and therefore retirees who worked during the period in which the new employment agreement was made valid will also benefit from the arrears. The March pensions with associated increases are therefore due to former state employees and also concern severance pay and service.

