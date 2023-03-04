How much Masterchef contestants and chefs earn

The 12th edition of Masterchef Italia has ended. It ended with the expected victory of the young Edoardo Franco, ex barman and ex rider in Germany. An edition marked by good audience success (Sky speaks of one million 60 thousand average viewers for a 5.31% share in the final episode), despite the longevity of the format. But when the studio lights are turned off, one wonders who, in all these years, has really earned from Masterchef.

What competitors earn

Let’s start by saying that participation in Masterchef Italia is, for the moment, free. Before arriving at the fateful presentation of the dish in front of the judges, the competitors, selected after several auditions, are guaranteed food and lodging for the whole the time of participation in the programme. Unlike other countries, where Masterchef is broadcast, there is therefore no attendance fee.

Of course, what you get from participating in the program is probably worth much more than a paltry cache. And it consists of a sudden celebrity bath, especially if you manage to conquer the sympathy of the public at home and you manage to advance in the race episode after episode.

Leaving the most famous kitchens in Italy, in fact, a long career can be opened made up of show cooking and television hosting. It is the case of Maurizio Rosazza Prinon the podium in the second edition of Masterchef Italia, which hosted the TV format Kitchen coup on Fine Living. Or Irene Volpe, finalist of the tenth edition, who has just finished her job as personal chef for Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci.

Whoever wins the competition then, as we know, also wins 100,000 euros in gold tokens, which he should need to make his dream as a chef come true. He can publish his first recipe book, which is published by Baldini and Castoldi, has access to a prestigious advanced training course at Alma, the International School of Italian Cuisine, and finally participates in the Masterchef Academy Workshop, created in collaboration with Destination Gusto. Prizes that the winner Edoardo Franco will now be able to benefit from.

How much do Masterchef judges earn

But the Masterchef judges undoubtedly earned the most in recent years, becoming various TV stars in their own right. In addition to Carlo Cracco, who in the years in which he participated at the program he redesigned his empire in catering, Bruno Barbieri, chef from the first edition, certainly enjoyed television notoriety. His earnings are now around 800 thousand euros a year.

The life of Giorgio Locatelli is going much better, with a turnover of around 8 million pounds a year, thanks also to his restaurant in London. But the King Midas of the talent show undoubtedly proved to be Antonino Cannavacciuolo. The turnover of its activities has long since exceeded 10 million euros.