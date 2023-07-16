Home » Meloni in Tunisia, EU breakthrough on migrants: memorandum of understanding signed
Meloni in Tunisia, EU breakthrough on migrants: memorandum of understanding signed

by admin
Meloni in Tunisia, EU breakthrough on migrants: memorandum of understanding signed

Meloni in Tunis with Rutte and von der Leyen: Memorandum of Understanding signed

After a long wait there is the ok: it was signed in Tunisia, at the presidential palace in Carthage, on a memorandum of God’s intent between the EU and Tunisia. The Italian premier was present at the table Giorgia Melonithe president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the outgoing Dutch minister Ruth.

Meloni in Tunis, agreement on migrants made. WATCH THE VIDEO of the press conference

Meloni: “This Memorandum is a starting point”

This Memorandum is a starting point which will have to be followed by various agreements to ground the objectives we have set ourselves”. , and the Dutch premier Mark Rutte, at the end of the meeting at the presidential palace in Carthage, during which the Memorandum of Understanding between Tunisia and the EU was signed. “It is an important team effort that will have to continue with the same determination tomorrow”, added Meloni. The agreement, continued the premier, “would probably have been unthinkable a few months ago, I say this with a touch of pride, but I say it above all with great gratitude towards the EU commission and towards our partners”.

EU-Tunisia agreement, the five pillars of the memorandum

