Meloni split the Democratic Party. Abuse of office, Dem mayors rejoice

Dem mayors cheer for the abolition of the crime of abuse of office while Schlein attacks the government. Pd on tilt

Clamorous rift in the Democratic Party. While the secretary Elly Schlein, on behalf of the national party, attacks the government’s justice reform and in particular the abolition of the crime of abuse of office, the coordinator of mayors of the Pd Matthew Ricci toast to the law passed by the executive. “The cancellation of the abuse of office is a victory for all mayors, regardless of political color”, said Ricci, interviewed by Il Messaggero. “We would have been satisfied with a review of the offence, Nordio went further. But for us administrators it is still a victory”.

For “at least ten years” the mayors “have been asking to put a hand to the abuse of office – explains Ricci -. Because it is clear that the crime, as it is, does not work”. A crime “useless and in some ways harmful – argues the dem -. Because when the guarantee notice is triggered, many good administrators or managers see their path ruined”. “And if someone is convicted in the first instance he must resign, by effect of the Severino law, even if perhaps he is later acquitted on appeal – he adds -. This damages the Municipality”. The result is fear of signing, “because you’re afraid of getting a warranty notice. And so the administrative action of a municipality is paralyzed”. its mayors, and I think it would do well to listen to them”. Common sense won, the administrators won. Regardless of the political color”.

So it is a great success of Giorgia Meloni. The premier has managed, with the Nordio reform in the name of Silvio Berlusconi, to split the Democratic Party.

Subscribe to the newsletter

