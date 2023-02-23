Meta si prepara to further job cuts and downsizing approximately 1,000 units as part of a major business audit.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp he would consult human resources, lawyers, finance experts and high-level executives as reported by the Washington Post, to further cut his workforce.

Meta specifically proposed to move some leaders into lower-level roles, thinning out the management team.

Other managers may end up supervising more employees as their teams expand.

Meta also rated the possibility of cutting some projects and jobs.

The cuts come after Zuckerberg tried to reassure workers not to “expect other layoffs” after in November the company had cut 11,000 jobs, equal to approximately 13% of total employees.

But already a few days ago Zuckerberg had promised shareholders that he would reduce middle management and accelerate the company’s decision-making process. hinting at the possibility of further cuts.

It must be said that the imminent announcement comes this time in the face of a more than brilliant performance of the Meta stock on the Stock Exchange. The quotations of the giant led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg have collected a real one buy boom since the beginning of the year, equal to over +45%.

The new layoffs, which could number in the thousands, are likely to disproportionately affect workers in non-engineering roles.

Executives will use various factorsincluding performance appraisals, duties and compensation, to identify places to reduce.

Meta also launched a reshuffle that involved the top management.

In February, Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer di Metawho has decided to leave Meta after 13 years of service.

Meta’s advertising business has been hit by the contraction in digital spending, from Apple’s privacy restrictions e from competition from short video network TikTok.

This month, Zuckerberg defined 2023 “the year of efficiency”, promising investors better organization of work and today the news of imminent layoffs.