Home Business Meta: Zuckerberg ready to fire again
Business

Meta: Zuckerberg ready to fire again

by admin
Meta: Zuckerberg ready to fire again

Meta si prepara to further job cuts and downsizing approximately 1,000 units as part of a major business audit.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp he would consult human resources, lawyers, finance experts and high-level executives as reported by the Washington Post, to further cut his workforce.

Meta specifically proposed to move some leaders into lower-level roles, thinning out the management team.

Other managers may end up supervising more employees as their teams expand.

Meta also rated the possibility of cutting some projects and jobs.

The cuts come after Zuckerberg tried to reassure workers not to “expect other layoffs” after in November the company had cut 11,000 jobs, equal to approximately 13% of total employees.

But already a few days ago Zuckerberg had promised shareholders that he would reduce middle management and accelerate the company’s decision-making process. hinting at the possibility of further cuts.

It must be said that the imminent announcement comes this time in the face of a more than brilliant performance of the Meta stock on the Stock Exchange. The quotations of the giant led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg have collected a real one buy boom since the beginning of the year, equal to over +45%.

The new layoffs, which could number in the thousands, are likely to disproportionately affect workers in non-engineering roles.

Executives will use various factorsincluding performance appraisals, duties and compensation, to identify places to reduce.

Meta also launched a reshuffle that involved the top management.

In February, Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer di Metawho has decided to leave Meta after 13 years of service.

See also  iQOO Z6x passed 3C certification: supports 44W fast charge, is expected to be released soon | iQOO_Sina Technology_Sina Network

Meta’s advertising business has been hit by the contraction in digital spending, from Apple’s privacy restrictions e from competition from short video network TikTok.

This month, Zuckerberg defined 2023 “the year of efficiency”, promising investors better organization of work and today the news of imminent layoffs.

You may also like

Eni, record profit in 2022, Q4 below expectations....

Intesa Sanpaolo: new Fixed Leverage on indices linked...

Poor despite work: pandemic, inflation and war bring...

Cospito, the lawyer: “Hunger strike because he can’t...

Social, attention to Prime Minister Meloni drops. But...

Gundlach on the Fed and rates: there will...

U.S. stocks close: The three major indexes collectively...

Valtecne: submit an application for admission to EGM...

Autostrade Meridionali, dividend of 3.5 euro

Ukraine, a year of war told by a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy