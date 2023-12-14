Home » Metalworkers, on wages and hours Fiom, Fim and Uilm launch a questionnaire on the 2024 contract
What the ideal hours, salary and welfare are for metalworkers will be the metalworkers themselves who will say. The confederal trade unions, Fiom, Fim and Uilm, have in fact launched a questionnaire aimed at their members – but which concerns one and a half million workers – to draw ideas for preparing the platform for the renewal of the national collective labor agreement Federmeccanica/Assistal which expires next year, in June. The meeting to define the last tranche of the increase is also scheduled for the same month.

The ten questions

The questionnaire consists of 10 questions regarding salary, working hours, welfare, gender equality, health and safety, training, supplementary pensions, supplementary healthcare and participation. The unions have already begun to disseminate them and it will be possible for workers to respond until January 16, 2024.

Direct involvement of workers

This is a new initiative, unprecedented in the history of contractual renewals and which will have the aim of examining “important issues to strengthen the protection and rights of workers through the next contractual renewal, involving all workers registered with the union since from the construction of the platform of demands”, explains a joint note. «We want to build a platform for the next renewal of the national contract for metalworkers that is strongly capable of interpreting the needs of workers and above all the changes that metalworker work is experiencing in an important way», says the general secretary of the Fim, Roberto Benaglia. For the leader of Fiom, Michele De Palma, this “strengthens the relationship with the workers to make them protagonists of the union’s contractual choices in view of the demands platform”.

