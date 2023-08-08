Home » Minzolini, the crusade against Capalbio: “Persecuted for 2 years by a fine”
Business

Minzolini, the crusade against Capalbio: “Persecuted for 2 years by a fine”

by admin
Minzolini, the crusade against Capalbio: “Persecuted for 2 years by a fine”

The director Augusto Minzolini finally blurts out: persecuted for 2 years by the Municipality of Capalbio for a fine for speeding, he turns his protest into a political crusade against the country, already a buen retreat of the left-wing pussy and goes wild on twitter.

The first chirping, as a good reporter, is a summary of what happens when local governments are out of their minds in trying to recover money from motorists. Minzolini writes: “Fines and folders. The Municipality of Capalbio, the Athena of the left, the capital of speeding fines (70 km on a dual carriageway) persecuted me for two years with a fine for not having communicated the driver’s name. He even asked me for 643 euros for the infraction. In reality I had communicated it in time with Pec. It was only when my lawyer threatened to sue the court of accounts for wasting public money that he stopped. Question: To survive the state you must always have a lawyer ”?

Citizens survive and the state survives

And in the trend of re-twittering he insists: “Just to say that fines are a hidden tax on which many local authorities waste. If the lawyer hadn’t kept the paperwork I would have been forced to pay. In reality, the Italian citizen carries out two jobs: one to survive and one to survive the state”.

The poisoned tweet: “If I were the mayor I would have sued you for defamation”

And in the veiled political attack on the left-wing Athena, he also receives a veiled threat: “If I were the mayor of that town, I would have sued you for defamation for two reasons: persecution and for pointing it out being them on the left, as if to say that they persecute you because you are right wing. You’re just your usual right-wing victim whiner.” But the Municipality of Capalbio does not come out well: the story of messy bureaucracy gets 70,000 views on the net when just reading the Pec would have been enough.

See also  Defense companies settle dispute over Leopard 2 out of court

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Flashpoints – Senior US diplomat holds ‘difficult’ talks...

Analysts Continue to Improve Estimates for Mexican Peso...

FSI enters the capital of Bancomat with an...

China Expands Investment in Infrastructure Construction, Stimulating Economic...

Munich-based company now wants to promote nuclear fusion...

Moncler to the test of the business model....

Industry – Habeck highlights the strengths of Germany...

Night Fitness Ignites Nightlife: The Emergence of the...

The Stock Exchanges of today 7 August. EU...

Siemens: suspected corruption – police arrest manager in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy