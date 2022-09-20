Stellantis relaunches Mirafiori’s green challenge. The group has announced two new initiatives which confirm the centrality of its industrial presence in Italy and the key role of the Turin center.

First, Stellantis and its joint venture partner Punch Powertrain signed a new agreement to increase the production of electrified double clutch transmissions (eDCT) next generation for Stellantis hybrid and plug-in electric hybrid (Phev) vehicles. The agreement, explains a note, aims to “satisfy the growing demand for electric cars and achieve the important objectives presented in the strategic plan Dare Forward 2030”. The updated plant will be located in the Mirafiori complex and will complement the current production capacity in Metz, France.

The company also announced that Mirafiori will host its main hub for the Circular Economy. The plant will begin operating with three activities designed to increase production sustainability: remanufacturing of components, reconditioning and dismantling of vehicles. “The goal – says the group – is to expand further globally”. The initiative, the note continues, “is based on the skills currently held by the company and represents a further important step in the implementation of the strategic plan for the Circular Economy business unit of Stellantis”.

The trade unions: “New change and increase in production of the 500 Bev, excellent news for Mirafiori” claudia luise

September 20, 2022



“Today’s announcements highlight both our commitment to Italy and our ability to make responsible decisions to anticipate the impending global change in our industry, as we strive to achieve our Dare Forward 2030 goals,” said the administrator. delegate Carlos Tavares. “I am very grateful to all those who participated in the definition and implementation of these plans to become a sustainable mobility technology company with the bold goal of becoming carbon-neutral compared to the competition.”

Tavares: “Stellantis is fine and the new project will make us competitive”

«Stellantis is doing very well based on the results of the first half of 2022 – said Tavares -. The financial results are excellent, I am very confident that our company will be able to change and transform. We love to create projects and carry them out. We have created a business unit for the circular economy: it is a fundamental activity for the future to extend the life of products that we believe are fundamental for sustainability and the future scarcity of materials that will last for the next decades. It will be Stellantis’ most important circular economy hub, both in Europe and in the USA. We will bring the production of electric transmissions here to Mirafiori which will give us a lot of competitiveness ».