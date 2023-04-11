Home Business Money: overestimated success factor? That’s how important intelligence is to getting rich
Business

Money: overestimated success factor? That’s how important intelligence is to getting rich

by admin
Money: overestimated success factor? That’s how important intelligence is to getting rich

Bill Gates or Elon Musk are often stylized as geniuses. And indeed, the intelligence quotient (IQ) of both entrepreneurial legends is said to be well above the global average of 115. In general, in the world of work, intelligence and success are often seen as inseparable.

But some studies suggest that this association has limitations. WELT explains to what extent a high IQ actually guarantees a successful career – and which other factors also play a major role.

See also  The latest release! On August 23, Hong Kong Stock Connect had a net inflow of HK$423 million, of which HK$2.095 billion bought it | Daily Business News

You may also like

Agcom, stop the automatic increases in TLC tariffs...

Ecomembrane, admission to the Stock Exchange scheduled for...

The Draft for Comments on Generative Artificial Intelligence...

Lack of liquidity – Tupperware in need: The...

Berlusconi, Orazio Fascina in the hospital with him....

Lucio Presta, the Arcobaleno Tre holding passes entirely...

Credit supply is at the forefront and efforts...

People – News: Michael Jordan basketball shoes at...

Tuesday 12 – Wednesday 13 April 2023: First...

Doctors’ strike paralyzes UK healthcare system

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy