Bill Gates or Elon Musk are often stylized as geniuses. And indeed, the intelligence quotient (IQ) of both entrepreneurial legends is said to be well above the global average of 115. In general, in the world of work, intelligence and success are often seen as inseparable.

But some studies suggest that this association has limitations. WELT explains to what extent a high IQ actually guarantees a successful career – and which other factors also play a major role.