Mortgages, rebellion by Italian families: unpaid installments of 14.9 billion

Mortgages and loans, the analysis of the total non-performing loans of banks attributable to households

The unpaid installments of mortgages and various loans by almost one million Italian families are worth 14.9 billion euros. Fabi claims it (Autonomous Italian Banking Federation) indicating among the causes of insolvencies “the increase in the cost of money, the increase in interest rates and the race of inflation”. Factors which, according to the union, “reduce disposable income and make it difficult for bank customers to meet loan deadlines”.

Unpaid mortgage installments amount to 6.8 billion, consumer credit to 3.7 billion and arrears relating to other personal loans amount to 4.3 billion. According to Fabi, 5.7 billion are certain non-performing loans, 7.1 billion are probable defaults and around 2 billion are overdue installments.

The analysis of the total impaired loans of banks attributable to households is the result of Fabi’s elaborations on Bank of Italy statistics. According to the independent banking union, a “difficult situation” emerges in the country.

