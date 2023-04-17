Msc World Europa, the record ship in Naples: 6,700 passengers and 22 decks

Listen to the audio version of the article

The MSC World Europa, the new ship in the MSC Cruises fleet, one of the most advanced in the world from a technological and environmental point of view, powered by LNG, is docked in the port of Naples. Equipped with 22 decks, a gross tonnage of 215,863 tons, 47 meters wide, 40,000 m2 of public space and 2,626 cabins, MSC World Europa is among the largest cruise ships in the world and by far the largest powered by LNG.

Massa: «Naples is an important stage for the Company»

Leonardo Massa, managing director, in presenting the new cruise ship, declared: «The city of Naples represents a place of singular importance for the Company because, in addition to hosting our offices with over 700 employees and the training center of excellence “MSC Training Center”, is a strategic stop on our itineraries in the Mediterranean. Also this year we confirm our commitment to enhance the Neapolitan capital, where eight of our splendid cruise ships will call in all seasons of the year, including MSC World“. The ship will stop in Naples every Monday throughout the summer, for an itinerary that includes calls in Genoa, Messina, Malta, Barcelona and Marseilles. «The Neapolitan capital continues to be one of the main reference points for MSC Cruises which in total it is estimated that it will handle 415,000 passengers in 83 total calls scheduled for 2023. 8 of the company’s ships out of a total of 22 in the fleet will stop in the port of Naples”.

«Maiden Call» ceremony with the institutions

To celebrate the arrival of MSC World Europa, the maritime ceremony of the “Maiden Call” was organized on board the ship, as per tradition, in the presence of the main city authorities and institutions, representatives of the maritime sector and trade. The ceremony was welcomed by the ship’s commander Dino Sagani and by Leonardo Massa and was attended by: Felice Casucci, Regional Councilor for Tourism of the Campania Region, Gaetano Manfredi, Mayor of Naples, Andrea Annunziata, President of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea Port System Authority , and other representatives of the main institutions and local authorities. The ceremony ended with an excerpt from “That’s Napoli Show”, a show created by maestro Carlo Morelli in which the classic Neapolitan song meets the sounds of the international pop-dance language.

It will host 6,700 cruise passengers

MSC World Europa is characterized by a futuristic design. It will be able to accommodate around 6,700 guests. It is a very modern urban metropolis on the sea has been designed to offer tourists a wide range of different experiences. The Swiss company declares the goal of achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions for its operations by 2050. This goal will be achieved thanks to investments in the development and by supporting the implementation of innovative and cutting-edge technologies to be used in its fleet of ships.

Record year for the Company

In 2023 MSC Cruises expects to have over 4 million passengers handled in Italian ports with its fleet of 22 ships. “In the last 8 months we have launched three ships investing over 3 billion,” added Massa.