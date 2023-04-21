Home » Musk tries again: SpaceX about to launch the Starship rocket into space
SpaceX by Elon Musk attempts to launch his massive Starship rocket into space, after a failed attempt earlier in the week.

Company teams worked to resolve a number of unidentified issues to make a second attempt possible today.

The orbital launch of Starship, from a private facility in Texas along the Gulf Coast, represents the culmination of years of regulatory work and technology testing. SpaceX leaders have repeatedly stressed the experimental nature of the launch. The company hoped to have the Starship’s first orbital launch as early as the summer of 2021, but faced delays in development and obtaining FAA approval, which came on Friday.

