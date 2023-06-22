Neos bets on Malpensa: inaugurates the training center and invests in new aircraft

NEOS ON THE DEVELOPMENT ROUTE

The growth path of the company continues, supported by investments aimed at training and specialization and by a constant expansion of the fleet, staff and routes.

Strongly linked to Malpensa, it ranks second among the carriers present at the airport in terms of transport capacity offered and inaugurates the new Training & Operations Center: a space for learning and exchange to perfect one’s professionalism.

Malpensa, 22 June – Neos, the Alpitour World airline, continues along its path with positive economic results and making new investments. The goal is to consolidate and enhance the experience gained in recent years, increasingly differentiating its positioning with respect to the sector: it is with this desire that Neos inaugurates the new Training & Operations Center, within the Milan Malpensa airport. The years of the pandemic are behind us and the panorama of international air transport returns strongly growing flows, to the point of having induced IATA itself to double the forecasts for the sector for 2023. In this context, Neos is positioned as a solid and broad-spectrum development plans involving the expansion of the fleet, routes, staff and training, at the same time raising performance and quality standards. The creation of the new Training & Operations Center is part of this process, with offices, rooms and areas used for activities, courses and moments of discussion for the flight crew. A multi-year investment to create a campus of ideas, learning and specialization aimed at the airline’s most important capital: its collaborators, who have recently become more than a thousand. “Just in these days – says Giovanni Favrin, Neos Flight Operations Director – we have published the shifts for 800 sailors: a team of professionals trained with specialized programmes. The new center allows us to have courses every day, more space and more tools to deepen each phase of training, combining our passion for flying, the most important ingredient to pass on to new recruits, with continuous comparison. I have been with Neos for 14 years and in the last four we have followed the training of about 35 captains, at the moment alone we are inserting about 200 new flight attendants: it is a great satisfaction to see everyone’s growth path, with the potential and the energy that releases every new entry into our reality”. The Training & Operations Center is based in Milan Malpensa, the airport where Neos has been collaborating with SEA (Società Exercises Aeroportuali) for years to help strengthen the airport as one of the most strategic and interconnected hubs in northern Italy. After all, Malpensa is an essential base for Neos, a hub of international connections and an important customer base. In fact, the company is the second carrier of the airport for ASKs (Available Seat Kilometers), the parameter that relates the seats offered to the kilometers travelled: around 2.5 billion ASKs in 2023. Furthermore, the growth in flows highlights that, in just seven months (November ’22 – May ’23), Neos has already reached the total number of passengers of the previous year, around 480 thousand.

“Each investment made – comments Carlo Stradiotti, CEO of Neos – aims to strengthen the company’s positioning in the Italian and international sector. The latest generation fleet allows us to be more competitive in terms of business and operations, but also towards our collaborators and potential ones, by offering cutting-edge tools and training. A broader vision allows us to improve the company, distinguish our positioning, enhance partnerships and increase our offer: all of these elements automatically lead to better results, which however are only the effect of specific strategic choices monte”. In fact, 2022 closed with a turnover of 573 million euros, an increase compared to that of 2019. A similar trend also for 2023: so far, the company has made 340 million euros, in line with the forecasts of budget, which aim to reach 749 million euros by the end of October. A path, that of the last few years, the result of a vision that has kept investments in the growth of fleet and routes constant over time. As regards aircraft, there will be the exit of one B737-8 NG and the entry of four new B737-8 MAXs, thus reaching a total of 18 aircraft: the first will be operational by 2023, two in the spring of 2024 and the last one before the start of the 2024 summer season. The fleet will thus see the average age drop further, simultaneously increasing its total value to 1.5 billion dollars: by the end of next year there will therefore be six B787-9 Dreamliners, eight B737-8 MAXs and four B737-8 NGs. The new aircraft will allow Neos to develop even more routes and oversee the most strategic routes for the leisure market with greater connections and rotations, both with the tour operators of Alpitour World and with the main Italian and international tour operators. As the size of the fleet grows, so do the maintenance needs: for this reason, Neos has purchased a new CFM Leap 1B engine for the B737 MAX and specifically intended for the maintenance needs of these aircraft. This engine, which is expected to be delivered in July 2023, joins the Rolls Royce Trent 1000 type spare engine which supports the B787-9 fleet and which has been available to Neos since 2019. broad and structured, with the main focus on short and medium-haul destinations, such as Italy, Egypt, Greece and Spain, in addition to exotic destinations such as Africa, East Africa and the Caribbean. At the same time, the activity of scheduled flights continues, an increasingly important part of the business: many opened in recent years to remedy the stoppage of tourist flights, today Neos flies from Milan Malpensa to New York, Toronto, Nanjing, Tel Aviv, Amritsar, Dakar, Cairo and Almaty, also operating in connection with its other flights. These routes, from next winter, will then be proposed again from 7 November Mauritius and will enter Phuket programming from 19 December. Towards the most requested destinations, Neos offers up to four connections a week from several Italian airports, so as to guarantee a high quality of planning, oriented towards operational stability, reliability and flexibility, some of the company’s priorities towards its customers. “We have made a promise to our guests – says Aldo Sarnataro, Commercial Director of Neos – to offer a high-level product and service, oriented towards customization, innovation and compliance with the commitments made, whether they are flight operations related to safety or experience on board. It is an attitude that we carry forward with investments in the fleet, in the training of our ground and on-board personnel and in experiential contents such as quality and tasteful menus, cutting-edge entertainment systems, high-speed Wi-Fi connections and continuous and specialized so that all this is always guaranteed. An approach that has also allowed us to start interesting partnerships with the world of music and sport, distinguishing ourselves and expanding our business“. In a still complex moment for air transport, Neos therefore continues along the path undertaken since the beginning of its activities, keeping the promise made to the market at the time: to offer the best possible service, also in terms of punctuality and reliability. An essential guarantee transmitted to its stakeholders and with a specific eye on the organized tourism sector.

