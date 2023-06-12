New BoD for Popolare Bari, Pasquale Casillo president

L’shareholders’ meeting Of Popular Bank of Bari (Mediocredito Centrale Group) has appointed the new one board of directors, composed of: Pasquale Casillo, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Simonetta Acri; Luciano Filippo Camagni; Christian Carrus; Elena DeGennaro; Grace Dicuonzo; Francescopaolo Ranieri.

The new supervisory board is composed of: Ignazio Parrinello, President; Monica Golini, Statutory Auditor; Luigi Maria Rocca, Statutory Auditor; Marcella Galvani, Alternate Auditor; Gandolfo Spagnuolo, Alternate Auditor. The new corporate bodies will remain in office for the financial years 2023 – 2024 – 2025.

“In expressing my personal thanks for the appointment to the top management of the parent company and the subsidiary – declared Pasquale Casillo – I can only express the enthusiasm and motivation with which we will give great impetus and support to the bank’s relaunch action, launched in the last two years. I am sure we will make it a useful service to families and businesses in southern Italy and, consequently, to the whole country”. (Ticker)