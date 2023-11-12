New Culinary Proposal: Old Harbor Brewery & Tavern by Miramar Brewing

Old Harbor Brewery & Tavern: A Haven for Beer Lovers and Food Enthusiasts

Old Harbor Brewery & Tavern is the new culinary proposal from Miramar Brewing, which has purchased a suitable space in the Autonomous Municipality of Carolina, ideal for lovers of beers and light, healthy, tasty food. The restaurant is an ideal place for the enjoyment of the whole family, serving familiar food that is “to order from your mouth.” The culinary experience is designed by Chef Michael Bartemes, offering a menu that features classic cooking techniques and high-quality, organic products.

The tavern offers a variety of appetizers that pair wonderfully with their selection of beers. These include ‘jumbo’ wings, goat cheese and garlic cheese crostini, fried calamari, and fried pork. The main course options include a chef’s salad, tortellini, risottos, as well as cuts of meat and fish fillets. A highlight of the menu is the Neapolitan pizza, prepared using a top-quality stone oven known as Morello Forni.

In addition to the delicious food options, the tavern offers a range of homemade desserts, including the Lemon Cup, Torta Nocciola, and Chocolate Fudge. The tavern comfortably seats up to 75 people and has ample parking for up to 100 cars. It is open from Wednesday to Sunday, with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

About the Brewery:

Miramar Brewing, with an investment of six million, is already producing seven brands of beers under its Old Harbor brand and multiple brands from local brewers using state-of-the-art facilities to scale their production. Beers are also produced for various clients such as hotels in the area. The brewery plans to expand its offerings with a bar and guided tours by brewmasters in the near future.

Old Harbor Brewery & Tavern is a must-visit destination for beer lovers and food enthusiasts seeking a unique culinary experience.

Share this: Facebook

X

