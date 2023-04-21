Home » New EU sanctions package against Russia
Did you keep track? The EU is now working on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. Today, Friday, ambassadors of the member states meet with the EU Commission to close gaps. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is already dampening expectations. The main thing will be that existing sanctions are properly applied, she says. Improvements are indeed needed here. A Czech think tank recently published an estimate that companies in which sanctioned Russians have stakes have received public contracts worth 2.5 billion euros in the EU in the past nine months. This was made possible because the authorities in the EU countries lack an overview of the ownership structures of companies.

