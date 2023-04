The vacuum robot purrs inconspicuously across the carpeted floor of an office wing in Wuppertal, narrowly skirts a chair that is in the way and, once the programmed cleaning job has been completed, easily finds the charging station. “This is a prototype” is written on a sticker that adorns the dust eater: This is a prototype. And Vorwerk’s youngest hope.

The Nexaro NR 1500 should fix it.