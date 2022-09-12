[Kyodo News, September 12th]Tokyo stock market ushered in a new week on the 12th. The Nikkei rose for three consecutive trading days, and closed up 327.36 points from last Friday to 28542.11 points, rising to a high in about two weeks. An increase of 1.16%. U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, as well as expectations that Japan will further ease its new crown epidemic prevention measures at border crossings supported the broader market, with a broad range of individual stocks being sought after.

The Topix rose 14.69 points, or 0.75%, to 1980.22. Volume for the day was about 925 million shares.

On Friday, the Dow Jones index and the Nasdaq index, which is dominated by high-tech stocks, both closed up on the 9th. Shares that felt like a good deal rose on the back of a slump since the second half of August. In the Tokyo stock market on Monday 12th, boosted by high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, the Nikkei rose nearly 400 points in early trading.

In addition, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Seiji mentioned on a TV program on the 11th that the government will discuss the cancellation of the current limit of 50,000 people entering the country per day in the new crown epidemic prevention measures at border ports. Stocks related to department stores, railways and tourism have been sought after in anticipation of a recovery in the consumption of tourists visiting Japan, and the Nikkei index also remained above the closing point of the previous trading day during the midday session. (Finish)