“None of the 100 billion for the Bundeswehr has been spent yet”

The cost of war increases daily. Doesn’t this also increase the pressure on the West and Ukraine to reach an understanding? Russia to search?

No, because that would be infinitely expensive. The federal government needs to communicate much more and, above all, better why we are helping Ukraine. This is about Ukraine’s right to self-determination, but also about our own security interests. Because what happens if Ukraine doesn’t win? Do we really want to live in a Europe where borders are no longer secure and where the rights of the stronger decide whether one can live in peace and freedom? We have much to lose ourselves through inadequate action.