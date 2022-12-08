Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security has launched the authorization procedure for Terna’s new electricity interconnection between Italy and Tunisia, the 600 MW direct current submarine energy bridge that will connect Europe and Africa. For the project, included in accordance with EU Regulation 347/2013 in the list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI), – explains a note from Terna – an investment of approximately 850 million euro is envisaged. Of these, 307 million euros will be financed through the Connecting Europe Facility (“CEF”), the European Union fund intended for the development of key projects aimed at strengthening the Community’s energy infrastructures.

““This is a historic decision. For the first time, in fact, the CEF Community funds have been assigned to an infrastructural work developed by a Member State and a Third State». The work, carried out by Terna and Steg, the Tunisian electricity operator, will contribute to the integration of the electricity markets, to the security of energy supply and, above all, to the increase in the production of energy from renewable sources in Europe and Africa and the diversification of sources. In addition, once operational, the link will help reduce climate-changing emissions.

“Thanks to this work, Italy will concretely become an energy hub in the Mediterranean,” said Stefano Donnarumma, Terna’s CEO. «It is a strategic infrastructure for our country and for Europe, which will be able to contribute significantly to energy independence, the security of the electricity system and the development of renewable sources. We are very satisfied with the funding from the European Commission – the first ever awarded to an intercontinental project – which has recognized the strategic value of our project», added Donnarumma.

Meloni: EU ok for Italy-Tunisia power line is historic

The EU’s green light “for the allocation of 307 million euros to co-finance the interconnection infrastructure between Italy and Tunisia is a great Italian success. It is a historic date because the EU has given the green light to a project involving a member state with a third country. The work, a submarine power line of about 200 km, will be built by Terna and the Tunisian company Steg and will form a new energy corridor between Africa and Europe, promoting the security of energy supply and the increase in energy production from renewable sources ». So the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.