The Ministry of Emergency Management and the State Bureau of Mine Safety Supervision issued the “14th Five-Year Plan for Mine Safety Production” and proposed to implement the action plan for the development of intelligent mines, coordinate the promotion of relevant policies for mine automation and intelligent construction, and promote the intelligent construction of mines by classification and classification. . According to local conditions, build a number of intelligent demonstration projects with outstanding effects and strong driving force, summarize and refine a replicable intelligent construction model, and give play to the leading role of intelligent demonstration mines. Promote the realization of intelligent mining in newly built, renovated and expanded mines, large coal mines and coal mines with severe disasters. Small coal mines deepened the special action of mechanized replacement and automation to reduce personnel, and gradually transitioned to intelligence.

Minsheng Securities believes that mine intelligence is based on the achievements of mine automation, informatization and digitization. Among them, the intelligentization of coal mines is the first to enter the initial stage. At present, the intelligent mining industry chain has been fully upgraded, and the production mode has been optimized, showing a dual trend of improving the adaptability of upstream components and exponentially increasing downstream demand. Under the background of high prosperity in the upstream and downstream, the intelligence mapped to the mine production link is imminent. Driven by the dual drive of “demand + supply”, the smart mine market continues to expand.

The agency believes that the combination of “demand + supply” in the upstream and downstream of the mine combined with the policy to promote the formation of a positive “chemical reaction”, a high degree of prosperity mapped to the smart mine has arrived. Combined with the characteristics of “rich coal, lean oil, and little gas” in my country, while coal has the characteristics of strategic reserves, refined and safe production and transportation will be the main line in the future. For the first time, the corresponding companies in the industry are covered and given a “recommended” rating: Gongda Hi-Tech, Mei Ansen, Longsoft Technology and Accurate Information; it is recommended to pay attention to listed companies such as CRSC, Traffic Control Technology and Tiandi Technology.