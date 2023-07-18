Home » Oslo stock exchange, Bakkafrost shares down. The salmon crisis exhausts the Faroes
Business

Oslo stock exchange, Bakkafrost shares down. The salmon crisis exhausts the Faroes

by admin
Oslo stock exchange, Bakkafrost shares down. The salmon crisis exhausts the Faroes

Bakkafrost down on the stock exchange in Oslo: warning on accounts (-12.4%)

The salmon crisis causes Bakkafrost to collapse on Oslo Stock Exchange, after the warning on the second quarter accounts. The stock of the Norwegian company, which breeds salmon (mainly in the Faroe Islands) and world number three in fish farming, accused a down 12.4% to 560 Norwegian kroner, the worst of the Stoxx Europe 600 index; brings it back Il Sole 24 hours Radiocor.

Read also: gTons of blue ranches in Emilia Romagna: from harm to gain. The turning point

About, Ground frost announced that “preliminary results of the second quarter consolidated accounts indicate an Ebit lower than forecasts”, equal to about 353 million Danish kroner (the currency of the Faroes). At the origin of the trend there are ‘i extraordinarily low production volumes in the Faroes and the lowest average fish weight‘. Furthermore, farms in Scotland had a lower production in the second quarter than the first reflecting an earlier harvest, “to reduce the biological risk”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Crisis at Tupperware: shares in the can company collapse by almost 50 percent – ​​these are the reasons

You may also like

Carlo De Benedetti and tomorrow: six million for...

American Airlines Expands Non-Stop Caribbean Route from Miami...

What will the new immigration law bring to...

Tokyo Stock Exchange +0.32%. Hong Kong Stock Exchange...

Asian stock markets without common direction ahead of...

The Purchasing Card is on its way: how...

Elon Musk has no natural empathy, his biographer...

Auto, from the Aspen Institute slap in Brussels...

The Weight Sees Strong Performance Against the Dollar,...

“Mr. Habeck doesn’t think the system through to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy