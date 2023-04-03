.

Berlin (German news agency) – The chairman of the Junge Union Deutschlands (JU), Johannes Winkel, has rejected government alliances at federal level with the Greens. “A coalition with the Greens is not a future model for the CDU,” Winkel (CDU) told the “Welt” (Tuesday edition).

“Black-Green coalitions in the federal states are led by strong CDU prime ministers or, in Baden-Württemberg, by a prime minister who makes everyone wonder why he isn’t in the CDU.” If he looks at the challenges at the federal level, then in the next few years it will be about such “fundamental decisions” in economic, migration or energy policy that he “with the best will in the world” cannot imagine any cooperation, explained Winkel. “I am still a supporter of an alliance with the FDP. In addition, I would prefer a coalition with the SPD to one with the Greens. The Greens lack any understanding of the interests of the economy, especially industry, if only because of their lack of personal biographical experience – the backbone of our country.”

Winkel is urging his party to focus more on climate protection. “The CDU can become the only party that really stands for climate protection,” said Winkel. “Because in Germany we see a lot of climate marketing in particular. Politicians who discover the topic for themselves because it makes them appear modern in the media and present unrealistic, sometimes simply silly concepts. It must be the task of the CDU to The buzzword “openness to technology” should also be specifically underlined, otherwise this correct approach will degenerate into an empty phrase.”

He demanded: “We should simply not be guided by the Greens on this issue. The CDU must give answers completely independently of it.” Winkel describes the final phase-out of nuclear energy, which was decided during Angela Merkel’s (CDU) term of office, as a wrong step: “It was an economic mistake, but above all it was a climate policy mistake,” explained the JU chairman. In addition to the continued operation of the nuclear power plants, fracking, i.e. the extraction of domestic natural gas, is necessary in order to avoid energy bottlenecks. “The debate about fracking shows the German double standard very nicely.” One sits on one’s own gas supplies, which one leaves in the ground because one shys away from the debate, says Winkel. “Instead, we buy expensive liquefied gas on the world markets and ship them across the world‘s oceans in a way that is as harmful to the climate as possible. That’s all there is to say about the state of German climate and energy policy – especially that of the Greens.”

