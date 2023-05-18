Parties – Linke thinks Habeck is badly damaged

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Left parliamentary group leader Amira Mohamed Ali considers Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) to be severely damaged after the retirement of his State Secretary Patrick Graichen and that Habeck’s resignation can no longer be ruled out. “Depending on what is still being brought to light, his whereabouts in office must also be questioned,” said Mohamed Ali of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

“The investigation must continue. Citizens have a right to complete clarity about which personal connections there are in the decision-making bodies of this federal government and which financial interests were and are being served,” said the left-wing politician.

