Passive Income: Former waitress lives off 35 properties

Passive Income: Former waitress lives off 35 properties

Ashley Hamilton, 36, dropped out of high school and worked as a waitress. Today she lives from her passive income through real estate investments.
Ashley Hamilton was living paycheck to paycheck when she decided to buy a property.

In 2009, she used her $7,000 tax return to foreclose on a $6,300 home in Detroit.

Since then her portfolio has grown to 35 properties and she lives on her passive income from rental income.

Ashley Hamilton was 17 and a part-time waitress when she had her first child in 2003. “I was making $20,000 or less a year,” the Detroit native tells Business Insider. “That was the reality for me: I was living on welfare, working to support my daughter, all by myself. I lived at that time Rentpaid about $700 a month and lived from one paycheck to the next.” Today, she lives off her passive income.

The situation was unsustainable, especially after she had her son and became a single mother of two, she recalls: “I needed a career path that would give me more time, freedom and flexibility.”

After getting a free 2009 Immobilienseminar “Everything changed for me,” Hamilton said. “My parents aren’t from wealthy backgrounds – they don’t own homes – and I didn’t understand anything at the conference.

