Home » Pd, don’t talk bad about Elly Schlein, actually don’t talk about her at all: that’s why
Business

Pd, don’t talk bad about Elly Schlein, actually don’t talk about her at all: that’s why

by admin
Pd, don’t talk bad about Elly Schlein, actually don’t talk about her at all: that’s why

Pd, please keep quiet about Schlein, time and people’s intelligence will do the rest. The comment

Please, don’t speak ill of Elly Schlein, in fact, don’t talk about it (nor write about it) at all. Why this appeal? Over the years having done a little ‘home politics, I’ve come across people of different orientation than mine. What I mean? During the electoral campaigns, the “opponents” have always pointed out the malpractice of those who governed or won the elections, then, not satisfied with being dead wrong, they nominated themselves to lead their party and with an internal arrogance, obviously supported by the central apparatus, emerged almost unknown characters to the members, managing to get elected to the highest offices of that moment and subsequently losing support (many), to then disappear into thin air.

READ ALSO: Shocking survey, blow for Pd secretary Schlein. Merciless numbers

READ ALSO: Schlein is good, let her work: listen to her vision of the world-VIDEO

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Capital News | Baotou Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. is "hard-mouthed" and does not admit to leaking inside information: the price increase came out ahead of time, and the institution "fleeed" accurately.

You may also like

The grains of Palermo are up for auction,...

The price of gold in New York fell...

More and more people on the track are...

Vivendi rejects bids for the network: “Tim needs...

Center-right shattered in Europe. Salvini’s strategy. Derby right

Marcel Fratzscher: Strengthening of the AfD does not...

Istat, industrial production collapses: down by 7.2% in...

The video of the intervention of the Italian...

Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and...

Novis, the new life insurance case. But the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy