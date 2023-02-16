Pd, the poll that turns everything upside down and opens the door to a split

Poll “bomb” on the primaries of the Democratic Party. According to the results of research conducted by Winpoll the winner with 56.3% of the preferences will be the outsider Elly Schlein against the 43.7% of the favored candidate Stefano Bonaccini. A real twist, given that so far everyone thought and believed that the president of the Emilia Romagna Region would triumph.

An eventual victory of the Schlein congress would move the Democratic Party to the left, above all on civil battles, and would re-establish relations not only with the Italian Left and the Verdi but above all with the Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement.

Be careful, however, because an unexpected success by Schlein would cause an earthquake in the party with the concrete hypothesis of a split among a slice of Bonaccini’s supporters, perhaps even the president of Emilia Romagna himself. Definitely a good part of Base Riformista would leave, starting with the former defense minister and president of Copasir Lorenzo Guerini (but also some local administrators such as the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella). A split towards the center to build a new moderate and reformist pole together with Carlo Calenda, Matteo Renzi and probably also Più Europa.

