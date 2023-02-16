Home Business Pd, Schlein secretary. She goes with Conte. Split, who leaves. The names
Business

Pd, Schlein secretary. She goes with Conte. Split, who leaves. The names

by admin
Pd, Schlein secretary. She goes with Conte. Split, who leaves. The names

Pd, the poll that turns everything upside down and opens the door to a split

Poll “bomb” on the primaries of the Democratic Party. According to the results of research conducted by Winpoll the winner with 56.3% of the preferences will be the outsider Elly Schlein against the 43.7% of the favored candidate Stefano Bonaccini. A real twist, given that so far everyone thought and believed that the president of the Emilia Romagna Region would triumph.

An eventual victory of the Schlein congress would move the Democratic Party to the left, above all on civil battles, and would re-establish relations not only with the Italian Left and the Verdi but above all with the Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement.

Be careful, however, because an unexpected success by Schlein would cause an earthquake in the party with the concrete hypothesis of a split among a slice of Bonaccini’s supporters, perhaps even the president of Emilia Romagna himself. Definitely a good part of Base Riformista would leave, starting with the former defense minister and president of Copasir Lorenzo Guerini (but also some local administrators such as the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella). A split towards the center to build a new moderate and reformist pole together with Carlo Calenda, Matteo Renzi and probably also Più Europa.

The Winpoll poll

primary pd

hello2primary pd

ciao3primary pd

hello4primary pd

hello5primary pd

hello6primary pd

hello7primary pd

hello8primary pd

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Will Apple buy Netflix? Cook: Not ruling out major acquisitions - Apple Apple - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Juve, Lapo debunks Christillin’s ambitions: “You talk nonsense,...

Regionals, frost in the Third Pole: Renzi no...

Usa: industrial production stable in January, below expectations

Emissions, companies testing new green strategies

Digital transformation and Pnrr, Italy first in Europe...

Piazza Affari and record European Stock Exchanges. London...

Lufthansa, computer systems in haywire: canceled flights. “Take...

Stellantis expands software development network with new hub...

Sardinia, to Ita and Aeroitalia flights from Alghero...

Kering, sales growing to over 20 billion but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy