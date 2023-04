Old bread and pastries that are turned into vodka, gin and ouzo: Moritz Aschauer from Pabneukirchen convinced the Pegasus jury with this last year and won with his company Hochbrotzentig in the future hopes. What the victory changed, why there is no culture of failure in Austria and what he advises other founders, the 26-year-old tells in the OÖN double interview with Economics Minister Markus Achleitner.