Peso Falls as Investors Analyze Inflation Data and Await Fed Comments

Title: Peso Falls as Investors React to Inflation Data and Await Clues on Monetary Policy

The peso experienced a decline early in Thursday’s session as investors analyzed the latest inflation figures and sought indications of the future direction of monetary policy. The drop in value comes after four consecutive days of gains, marking a shift in the currency’s trend.

During the course of the day, market participants anticipate commentary from two influential figures within the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Christopher Waller, the Fed Governor, and Mary Daly, the President of the San Francisco Fed, are scheduled to speak at separate events. Their remarks are expected to provide valuable insights into the central bank’s intentions and influence market sentiment.

At present, the peso stands at 16.9168 against the US dollar, reflecting a 0.19% loss compared to the reference price set by Reuters on Wednesday. The evolving situation in the United States, particularly regarding inflation, continues to have a significant impact on global markets. Consequently, investors will closely follow both Waller and Daly’s speeches, recognizing their importance in shaping market expectations.

Ve Por Más analysts pointed out that apart from inflationary data, attention will be directed towards the corporate reporting season as well. As a result, market participants are expected to remain watchful of not only economic indicators but also developments from renowned businesses, assessing their potential influence on financial markets.

