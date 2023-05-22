Home » Piazza Affari held back by dividends, Ftse Mib at -0.8%
Closure in no particular order for the European stock exchanges, with Piazza Affari influenced by the detachment of dividends from 19 big caps. The coupons weighed down on the Ftse Mib, which lost 0.8% closing the negotiations at 27,310 points.

Mps (+3.9%), Moncler (+2.3%), Banco Bpm (+1.9%) and Inwit (+1.8%) are up, while Cnh are losing ground (-1.4%) , Iveco (-1.1%), Italgas (-1%) and Prysmian (-0.8%).

Prudent Wall Street, awaiting the new meeting between the President of the United States Joe Biden and the Republican leader of the House McCarthy. Traders are hoping for a debt ceiling deal to be reached soon, less than two weeks from date X which would mean default.

The day lacked significant macro appointments, except for the data on consumer confidence in the eurozone, which remained almost unchanged at -17.4 points.

On bonds, the BTP-Bund spread widens slightly to 185 bp with the Italian 10-year yield rising to 4.30%, after Moody’s postponed the update of Italy’s sovereign rating on Friday (currently Baa3 with negative outlook ).

On Forex, the euro/dollar stabilizes at 1.08 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) remains just above 76 dollars a barrel.

In the coming days, the spotlight will be on the core PCE deflator, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, as well as May’s preliminary PMIs and UK consumer prices. The minutes of the American central bank should also be monitored.

