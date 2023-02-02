Home Business Plans to purchase 100% equity of AVIC Chengfei, China Aviation Electronics Test Co., Ltd.
Plans to purchase 100% equity of AVIC Chengfei, China Aviation Electronics Test Co., Ltd.

On February 2, Avionics resumed trading with a one-word daily limit. As of press time, it was reported at 12.7 yuan, with a turnover of 10.06 million yuan and a market value of 7.5 billion yuan.

On the news side, AVIC issued an announcement on the evening of the 1st that the company intends to purchase 100% equity of AVIC Chengfei held by the Aviation Industry Group through the issuance of shares. This transaction does not involve raising supporting funds.

The announcement shows that after discussion and decision by all parties involved in the transaction, the issuance price of the assets purchased by the issuance of shares this time is selected as the market reference price of the average stock trading price of the 20 trading days before the announcement of the first board of directors resolution on this reorganization, which is finally determined to be 8.39 yuan per share. The price is not lower than 80% of the market reference price.

The announcement stated that before the transaction, the company’s main business was the development and production of aircraft measurement and control products and power distribution systems, resistance strain gauges, strain gauge sensors, weighing instruments and software, and motor vehicle testing equipment. After the completion of this transaction, AVIC Chengfei became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The company will add new research and production business of aviation weaponry equipment and accessories, and mainly focus on the main business of aviation.

In terms of performance, in 2019, 2020, 2021 and January-September 2022, the company achieved net profits attributable to owners of the parent company of 212 million yuan, 263 million yuan, 307 million yuan and 195 million yuan, respectively.

