Pnrr, Lease: “Venice and Florence stadiums cannot be financed”

Within the Pnrr funds, “the interventions of the Bosco dello Sport of Venezia (arena and stadium) and the Franchi stadium Firenze they will not be funded.” This was announced by the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto . “The services of the Commission, in fact, following a further detailed investigation, confirmed the non-eligibility of both interventions in the context of the Integrated Urban Plans (PUI) of the respective metropolitan cities”.

“The Integrated Urban Plans” explained Fitto “had been approved by decree of the Minister of the Interior in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance on 22 April 2022. In view of the observations received at the end of March 2023, the government, the 4 April convened the mayors of the metropolitan cities of Venice and Florence, in order to acquire every useful element to overcome the critical issues reported. Elements then sent to the Commission and the subject of two further technical meetings. The services of the European Commission, while appreciating the government’s effort, have confirmed the ineligibility of the interventions”.