Poll, the Democratic Party breaks through 20%. The M5S is also doing well. Salt Fdi

by admin
Swg survey of the La7 news: Lega also rises, Forza Italia stable. Action drops

The Democratic Party led by Elly Schlein breaks through 20%, thus recovering +0.4% from last week. Giuseppe Conte’s Five Star Movement is also doing well at 16.3%, up 0.3% compared to seven days ago. On the majority front: Fdi grows by 0.2% reaching 29.4%, the League rises to 9.7%, while Forza Italia remains stable at 7.2%. Only the share of Carlo Calenda is down, down to 3.4%. This is the picture that emerges from the latest SWG survey carried out for Tg La7.

