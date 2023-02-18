Municipalities, Pd-M5S “laboratory” council falls in Pomigliano

Skip, after just 27 months, what it was the first Campania laboratory of alliance between Pd and M5S. With the resignation of 13 directors, including four of the majority, the experience of the municipal council of Pomigliano d’Arco, led by the mayor Gianluca Del Mastro, is coming to an end. In 2020, Del Mastro’s election was supported and then celebrated, among others, also by the then Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, a native of the municipality in the province of Naples.

Among those who have taken a step back, there is also Edoardo Riccio, deputy mayor, budget commissioner and citizen secretary of the Democratic Party. “The situation of immobility and distance from the needs of the city in which the municipal administration finds itself imposes radical choices, which put the needs of Pomigliano before the interests and positioning of individuals – says Riccio – this is not the time for compromise, for waiting, of the palace”. Among the reasons that led to the fall of the Administration there is also the exit of Di Maio from the M5S and the consequent decision of the municipal councilors close to him to leave the pentastellato group.

A path that Valeria Ciarambino has also followed in the Campania Region, who thus comments on the crisis in the Municipality of Pomigliano: “I had convincedly supported the coalition led by Gianluca Del Mastro at the time of the election, believing that our Pomigliano needed fresh and new air, a political class capable of rolling up its sleeves with humility and commitment and putting itself at the service of a community that has been disappointed and unheard of for too long in its needs, and of an extraordinary city reduced in the shadow of herself – underlines the vice president of the regional council, now in the mixed group – In the light of what happened, I cannot fail to express deep disappointment and concern. When a municipal administration falls before the natural end of its mandate, it is a defeat for everyone, a defeat for politics, but above all a defeat for the community, which had placed its hope for change in that project”.

In the letter sent to the general secretary of the Municipality, to the president of the municipal council and, for information, to the prefect of Naples, the signatories denounce that, “more than two years after the establishment of the administrationthe absolute inadequacy of solving the most disparate problems concerning the crucial sectors of the city clearly emerged” and that this situation “leads to an irreversible condition of inefficiency and ineffectiveness of the administrative action”.

