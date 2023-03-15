Home Business Porro at dinner with the powerful, but not as a journalist…
Karaoke at Salvini’s party, Porro nervous after the criticism of the video released

There is discussion, and there is division, in the media, on the “vexata quaestio” of the Salvini’s mega-birthday party, a few hours after the funeral of the victims of the shipwreck in the Calabrian sea. It turned on a dispute between Antonio Polito, editorialist of Corriere della Sera, and Nicola Porro, conductor of Mediaset, on the video, released during the first real moment of difficulty for the government.

According to the first, the colleague, invited to the private party of the Milanese minister, he would shoot the karaoke video “not as a pet dog, but as a watchdog of power“.

Porro did not appreciate, nor welcome, the ironic tweet of his Neapolitan colleague, who attacked: “I don’t take lessons from militant journalists”, referring to Polito’s stay in the Senate, as a parliamentarian of the Margherita, in the distant was Rutelli.

Is the “difference” between journalists, who return to their work after a tour of Parliament, and those who will never become politicians, acceptable or not?

Last but not least, Porro believes that “the news is the fundamental thing of our job”. But, at Salvini’s party, the conductor did not enter the service as a journalist, but thanks to the relationship of trust, which he has with Meloni and Salvini, and of dependence with Berlusconi. Therefore, the comparison he makes with the reporters of the Wall Street Journal is not convincing. If you go to dinner with them, the term “off record” doesn’t even exist and they publish everything they are told and the conversations they hear.

