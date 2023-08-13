Puglia, dear-holidays? In Ostuni everything you need costs only 420 euros

girl works at the beach

Puglia, unaffordable costs for expensive holidays? In Ostuni an example of countertrend

The Puglia not as expensive as they say. In the summer of dear-holidays, there are still those who manage to organize a few days off without spending the entire annual salary. In Ostuni, in fact, with around 420 euros, it is possible to spend a week in complete relaxation in a 40 square meter “little house” for three people.

With 60 euros a day, therefore, you will have access to a bathroom with shower cubicle, new air conditioning, a complete kitchenette, an always new maxi-refrigerator and crockery and cutlery of all kinds. Not only. As the Apulian newspaper writes “The Southern Newsstand”, for each guest there is a double bed and a single bed, an outdoor space with table and chairs sheltered from the sun and rain, a second shower in the garden and two barbecues.

In short, it could seem like a small dream home which, normally, would cost no less than 1000-1500 euros, but in Ostuni the low-cost still exists.

