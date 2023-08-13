Home » Puglia, dear-holidays? In Ostuni everything you need costs only 420 euros
Business

Puglia, dear-holidays? In Ostuni everything you need costs only 420 euros

by admin
Puglia, dear-holidays? In Ostuni everything you need costs only 420 euros

girl works at the beach

Puglia, unaffordable costs for expensive holidays? In Ostuni an example of countertrend

The Puglia not as expensive as they say. In the summer of dear-holidays, there are still those who manage to organize a few days off without spending the entire annual salary. In Ostuni, in fact, with around 420 euros, it is possible to spend a week in complete relaxation in a 40 square meter “little house” for three people.

READ ALSO: 8 August 1991-2023, 32nd anniversary of the arrival in Bari of the ‘Vlora’

With 60 euros a day, therefore, you will have access to a bathroom with shower cubicle, new air conditioning, a complete kitchenette, an always new maxi-refrigerator and crockery and cutlery of all kinds. Not only. As the Apulian newspaper writes “The Southern Newsstand”, for each guest there is a double bed and a single bed, an outdoor space with table and chairs sheltered from the sun and rain, a second shower in the garden and two barbecues.

READ ALSO: Minimum wage, Meloni “winks” at Pd-M5S: towards the meeting on 11/08

In short, it could seem like a small dream home which, normally, would cost no less than 1000-1500 euros, but in Ostuni the low-cost still exists.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Economic Daily Commentary: Active and orderly introduction of long-term investors_Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Hema and Sam Engage in Fierce Business War:...

How eastern Swiss solar companies are coping with...

Rainer E. Well surfaced ++ Klaus Schwab resigns...

Nordio declares war on the anti-Renzi prosecutors. Initiated...

The Pressure of Collecting Deposits: Bank Employees Resort...

Migrolino now relies on Café Royal

Double blow for Nicolino Romito: the ex-MPS focuses...

Thurgau company Nüssli was there

Melissa Satta side B and bikini in the...

SMIC Optimistic about China’s Chip Industry, Long-Term Confidence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy