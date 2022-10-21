Listen to the audio version of the article

Approach march officially started for the 2022 World Cup. In less than a month the kick-off for this edition will be held, exceptionally, in autumn and not in summer and in Qatar. Rai will broadcast all the matches, exclusively, taking back the scene stolen 4 years ago by Mediaset. «Rai – promises CEO Carlo Fuortes – has put it there and will do all it can. The World Cup, together with the Olympics, is the most important event on an international level. It is very important that Rai makes the maximum possible effort to bring it to all Italians, in all homes, for free ».

Also offered in 4K

All 64 matches of the 2022 edition of the World Cup will be broadcast live and exclusively on Rai TV channels. In detail, 37 will be broadcast on Rai 1; 19 on Rai 2 and 8 on Rai Sport HD. The times for Italian spectators: at 11, at 14, at 17 and at 20. All the matches broadcast on Rai1 will also be broadcast in very high definition, not only via satellite, through TivùSat channel 210, but also in hybrid mode . “In all homes equipped with a state-of-the-art connected television,” explains the CEO of Rai. Each game, then, new from Fifa, will be filmed by 34 cameras, the highest number ever used.

L’ad Fuortes: “It’s a public service event”

Viale Mazzini thus plays a bet that, when Fuortes puts his hands on, in the end it will be at a loss. «We cannot think that an event like the World Cup, as well as the Olympics, is profitable from a commercial point of view. I don’t know that it ever happened, ”replied the CEO, responding to rumors according to which the next World Cup would cost 180 million euros in rights, compared to losses from advertising revenues of 100 million. “The figures are not those, they are lower”, points out the CEO. “We are talking about a planetary event, of extraordinary interest, which must be sent through the public service. It is not only a sporting event, but it is also a cultural event, a social event. The idea of ​​making a profit on an event of this type, I believe, is more than wrong, it is just impossible. Among other things, I understand that this cost less than the 2010 and 2014 World Cups ».

After the 2018 World Cup in Mediaset

In reality, from the point of view of the accounts for Mediaset, the operation of the 2018 World Cup was favorable, with the closing in surplus so that, according to the rumors close to the assignment then went to Rai, an offer would also have been presented from Cologno to Fifa, in order to go all-in and oust Rai. Viale Mazzini would therefore have bet strongly, in the knowledge that otherwise it would not have been enough. Now we will also have to deal with the crowding limits which for Rai are more stringent. But there is optimism on the part of public TV.

Agreement between Rai Pubblicità and Bobo Tv

Meanwhile, Bobo TV also lands at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. No longer only on Twitch, therefore, but also on Rai1 and Rai Play (live streaming and on demand). A way for Rai to close ranks on the audience front, allowing Rai to enhance a commercial offer of branded content signed by the public service advertising agency. “There will be 22 pills of 4-5 minutes in which we will talk about football and champions trying to keep Antonio (Cassano, ed) calm”, assures Vieri during the presentation of the Rai schedule in Viale Mazzini. «We will give him some tranquilizing drops before the matches and in any case we will entertain you for the whole World Cup».