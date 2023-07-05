Rapid Development Supported by Improved E-commerce Logistics Service Capabilities

Title: Continuous Improvement of E-commerce Logistics Service Capabilities Supports Rapid Development

Date: July 5, 2023

Hangzhou Net – In a significant boost to the development of e-commerce logistics, the continuous improvement of service capabilities has provided effective support. According to CCTV News, my country’s e-commerce logistics service capabilities have witnessed a steady rise in various indices, including logistics timeliness, satisfaction rate, and personnel, reflecting a positive trend in the sector’s growth.

The logistics timeliness index, satisfaction rate index, and personnel index have all demonstrated consistent upward momentum, showcasing impressive improvements in e-commerce logistics service capabilities. These advancements have played a vital role in supporting the rapid development of the e-commerce logistics industry.

Notably, the performance rate index, which gauges the performance level of e-commerce logistics and distribution, reached 100.4 points in June. After showing positive growth for six months, the index has returned to above 100 points for the first time in 23 months, effectively recovering to the pre-epidemic level.

Another promising development is the rebounding inventory turnover index, along with the record-breaking logistics timeliness index. The logistics timeliness index, indicating the efficiency of logistics distribution, achieved a new high of 101.9 points in June, marking an increase of 0.3 points from the previous month. This growth is the highest recorded since November 2021.

However, it is essential to note that the cost index witnessed an increase of 0.8 points, surpassing the previous month’s increment. Enterprises in the sector continue to face significant pressure due to rising costs. Looking ahead, the impact of e-commerce promotional activities is expected to diminish slightly, potentially resulting in a slight drop in demand for e-commerce logistics. Nevertheless, the overall trend of continuous growth in the e-commerce logistics index is expected to persist.

The continuous improvement of e-commerce logistics service capabilities demonstrates the sector’s commitment to enhancing efficiency, customer satisfaction, and timely delivery. These advancements will not only support the rapid development of e-commerce logistics but also contribute to the overall growth of the digital economy.

Source: CCTV

Author: Guan Pengwei

Editor: Guan Pengwei

