Business

by admin
China Business News 2023-04-04

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The RBA announced on Tuesday that it would suspend interest rate hikes, keeping the policy rate at 3.6%. The RBA has also become the first major developed country central bank to suspend interest rate hikes since the outbreak of the banking crisis. Prior to this, the Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates 10 times since May last year, with a total of 350 basis points.

The RBA announced on Tuesday that it would suspend interest rate hikes, keeping the policy rate at 3.6%. The RBA has also become the first major developed country central bank to suspend interest rate hikes since the outbreak of the banking crisis. Prior to this, the Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates 10 times since May last year, with a total of 350 basis points.

