Home Business Reader service RVG prof. | Exclusively for subscribers: Free in-depth telephone call with fees expert Peter Mock
Business

Reader service RVG prof. | Exclusively for subscribers: Free in-depth telephone call with fees expert Peter Mock

by admin
Reader service RVG prof. | Exclusively for subscribers: Free in-depth telephone call with fees expert Peter Mock

| Do you have technical questions about a contribution to the current issues of RVG prof. or generally on fee law issues? Then you can become a subscriber of RVG prof. ‒ without any further costs ‒ contact the fees expert Peter Mock. |

It is best to secure a telephone appointment for an in-depth discussion immediately. Clarify open questions in a direct conversation with Mr. Dipl.-Rechtspfleger Peter Mock personally (Attention: no legal advice). To do this, just go to iww.de/s4814. Find the date that suits you best. Enter your phone number and email address. Confirm everything – done! Mr. Mock will then get in touch with you on your desired date and be “there for you” for 15 minutes.

Note | Of course you can also send your questions and suggestions to the editors as usual at [email protected] We are happy to take care of your concerns!

See also  ECB, Lagarde: 'PEPP will be followed by a new support format, revision of forward guidance in the next meeting

You may also like

April 3 foreign exchange market watch tide: EUR,...

Caixin China Manufacturing PMI in March recorded 50.0,...

Jamie Dimon: «Cryptos are decentralized Ponzi schemes»

Continued payment of wages in the event of...

U.S. PCE’s good results again support the Fed’s...

Economy: Habeck considers hydrogen networks to be “absolute...

Gloomy prospects for SportXX and Co.: Why Migros...

Let every grain get its value Let every...

Longest strike in Europe: success after more than...

Sustainability in the fashion industry

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy