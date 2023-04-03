| Do you have technical questions about a contribution to the current issues of RVG prof. or generally on fee law issues? Then you can become a subscriber of RVG prof. ‒ without any further costs ‒ contact the fees expert Peter Mock. |

It is best to secure a telephone appointment for an in-depth discussion immediately. Clarify open questions in a direct conversation with Mr. Dipl.-Rechtspfleger Peter Mock personally (Attention: no legal advice). To do this, just go to iww.de/s4814. Find the date that suits you best. Enter your phone number and email address. Confirm everything – done! Mr. Mock will then get in touch with you on your desired date and be “there for you” for 15 minutes.

Note | Of course you can also send your questions and suggestions to the editors as usual at [email protected] We are happy to take care of your concerns!